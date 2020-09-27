Mumbai: Western Railway to add 6 more services between Virar-Churchgate sector

MUMBAI: In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 500 to 506 by adding six more services including two ladies special trains from Monday. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said the increased six services have been added between Virar-Churchgate sector. Out of the 6 services, 3 services will be in up direction from Virar on slow line and 3 services will be in the down direction towards Virar on slow line.

“The 2 ladies special services will be run during the morning & evening peak hours between Virar and Churchgate stations in both up & down directions,” he said.

The timings of the 2 ladies special services are as under:1) From Virar at 07.35am & will reach Churchgate at 09.22 am. 2) From Churchgate at 6.10 pm & will reach Virar at 7.55pm.