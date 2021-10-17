Mumbai: Western Railway starts two new FOBs at Bandra, Khar stations

The Western Railway (WR) last week commissioned two new foot-over bridges (FOBs) at Bandra and Khar stations.

The new FOB has been constructed on the south side of Bandra station connecting all the platforms from PF 1 to 7. The 65-metre-long and 10-metre-wide FOB was thrown open for passengers on Saturday.

On Tuesday, a six-metre-wide and 100-metre-long skywalk was also opened for passengers at Khar station.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of WR Sumit Thakur, the new FOB at Bandra has been constructed at Rs. 7 crore. “Cost of FOB commissioned at Khar Road station is around Rs. 8 crore. Both these new FOBs have been opened for bonafide passengers,” he said.

Both the bridges are constructed for the convenience and safety of passengers, Thakur added.

“It is worth mentioning that despite the ongoing challenging times, the safety of passengers has been accorded top priority and the works of other FOBs, ROBs etc., are also under progress. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges,” said another senior officer of WR.

Lately, the Western Railway has undertaken various infrastructural up-gradation despite the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and the two new bridges are part of these efforts, the officer added.

After the addition of these two new FOBs, five FOBs have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section in the current financial year.

The first is the FOB between Bandra and Khar Road stations, while the second is the MCGM FOB at Mahim (North), and the third is at Santacruz.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:42 PM IST