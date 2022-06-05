Mumbai: Western Railway gears up for monsoon; carries out cleaning and installation work

To ensure uninterrupted services during the ensuing monsoon, Western Railway (WR) has geared up with preparations such as cleaning and de-silting of culverts, nullahs and drains, clearing the muck and garbage along the tracks, constructing additional waterways, installations of high-power pumps, trimming trees, etc.

"Various locations vulnerable to water logging during heavy rains have been identified and 204 high-capacity water pumps installed at these flood-prone locations. It is a 14% increase over last year, in several pumps provided on tracks and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps," said an officer of WR adding that work of trimming 1852 trees and cutting 20 vulnerable trees was also completed.

"Based on the monsoon experience, flood-prone areas in railway premises were identified and various precautionary work has been completed at these locations. Several other BMC works are also in progress which will be helpful in smooth and disruption-free train operation," said an official of WR.

"To decongest and ease crowd movement on platforms, 16 additional Foot Over Bridges, 10 lifts and 19 escalators have been added since the last monsoon. A total of 26 FOBs, 15 lifts, and 34 escalators were added in the last two years" he said.

Apart from that, WR has also completed the cleaning of 55 culverts in the suburban section and 44 km of drains have been de-silted and cleaned.

Further, a drone survey of 23 locations was carried out for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nallahs. Flood gauges have been provided at 36 locations. New manholes and drains have been constructed for the facilitation of smooth water discharge. Additional waterway for culverts created at Vasai Road, Kandivali and Dadar-Parel section by micro tunnelling.

Moreover, a 15-member RPF Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment has been formed in collaboration with NDRF. During monsoon and other weather alerts, it is ensured to keep close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of BMC.

A special timetable for high tide and heavy rainfall days has also been adopted. WR is also in close coordination with various Municipal Bodies for arranging local transport for quick disbursal of passengers to identified night shelters if required.

