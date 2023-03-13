Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of three pairs of Special Trains | PTI

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of three pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings and path.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to March 29, 2023 has now been extended up to June 28, 2023.

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th March, 2023 has now been extended up to June 29, 2023.

Train No. 09007 Valsad – Bhiwani Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th March, 2023 has now been extended up to June 29, 2023.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Valsad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2023 has now been extended up to June 30, 2023.

Train No. 09435 Ahmedabad – Okha Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to March 25, 2023 has now been extended up to July 1, 2023.

Train No. 09436 Okha – Ahmedabad Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to March 26, 2023 has now been extended up to July 2, 2023.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09039, 09007, 09435 & 09436 will open from March 15, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.