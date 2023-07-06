Mumbai: Western Railway Conducts Intensive Ticket Checking Drives to Curb Ticketless Travel Menace

Western Railway Conducts Intensive Ticket Checking Drives to Curb Ticketless Travel Menace | FPJ

Mumbai: In a bid to ensure hassle-free and comfortable travel for all genuine passengers, Western Railway has been actively conducting intensive ticket checking drives across Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, and holiday special trains. The primary aim of these efforts is to curb ticketless and irregular travel practices. Under the supervision of senior commercial officers, the highly motivated ticket checking team of Western Railway organized numerous drives from April to June 2023, resulting in the recovery of a substantial amount of Rs. 50.83 Crore, including Rs. 13.26 Cr from the Mumbai Suburban section.

Rs 14.08 crore recovery through checks

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the month of June 2023 witnessed the recovery of Rs 14.08 crore through the detection of 2.16 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. In the Mumbai Suburban section alone, fines amounting to Rs 3.51 crore were realised through the detection of over 66,000 cases. Western Railway also conducts frequent surprise ticket checking drives to prevent unauthorised entry into AC local trains. These efforts have resulted in penalizing over 19,600 unauthorised passengers and collecting fines amounting to Rs 65.23 lakhs during the period from April to June 2023. This figure represents a significant increase of over 179% compared to the same period last year.

Western Railway has appealed to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets, ensuring compliance with ticketing regulations. These ticket checking initiatives aim to provide better services and a seamless travel experience for all bonafide passengers, while curbing ticketless and irregular travel practices.

