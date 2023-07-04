Western Railway Extends Trips of Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Special Train

Representative Image

Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 09185/86 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Special Train on a special fare basis to cater to the convenience and travel demand of passengers.

Departure and Arrival Details

Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Saturday at 11.05 hrs and reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15.35 hrs on the following day. The train's extension is now scheduled until 26th August, 2023.

Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Kanpur Anwarganj every Sunday at 18.40 hrs. and arrive at Mumbai Central at 22.30 hrs on the next day. The train's extension is now scheduled until 27th August, 2023.

Halts and Composition

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Mathura Cant, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Bilhaur stations in both directions.

The train consists of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second-Class coaches.

Booking Details and Information

The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09185 will open from 5th July, 2023, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and on the IRCTC website. It is important to note that these trains will operate as special trains on special fare. For more detailed information on timings of halts and the composition of the train, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

