Mumbai News: 25 Western Railway Stations To Get Water Vending Machines

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway, has taken a significant step towards addressing the long-standing demand for easily accessible and affordable drinking water at railway stations. On Monday, it awarded a contract to M/s Vrindavan Catering Co for the installation and operation of 53 Water Vending Machines (WVMs) at 25 stations. The entire installation process is set to be completed within two months.

The installation of these WVMs is expected to cater to passengers travelling from prominent stations such as Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Vasai, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve, Palghar, Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

“The contract is valid for a period of five years while the railway is expecting to generate a total contractual revenue of ₹1.69 crore. The annual revenue is projected to approximately ₹32.56 lakh. The tender for the installation of additional 44 WVMs at 22 stations will open for e-auction on July 17,” said an official.

A nominal price of ₹2 has been set for refilling a 300 ml bottle or glass, ₹3 for 500 ml, ₹5 for a litre, ₹8 for two litres and ₹20 for five litres. Similarly, passengers who wish to purchase drinking water along with a container need to ₹3 for 300ml, ₹8 for a litre, ₹12 for two litres and ₹25 for five litres.

