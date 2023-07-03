Mumbai: CR Adds Summer Special Trains On Chhapra for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Route

Representative pic

In response to the increased passenger demand, Indian Railways has announced the extension of the periodicity of the Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sivan Summer Special Trains. This decision aims to alleviate the extra rush of passengers and provide them with convenient travel options.

Details of the train

According to CR extended trip of special train number 05063 will depart from Chhapra for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 07th July. Similarly, the extended trip of special train number 05064 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Sivan on 9th July 2023.

It is important to note that there will be no changes in the train timings, composition, or halts for the 05063/05064 Summer Special Train.

How to book the tickets

Passengers who wish to book their tickets for the extended trips on the special train number 05064 can do so at all computerized reservation centers or through the official website of Indian Railways, www.irctc.co.in. The bookin for extended trips will be open on 04th July 2023

For detailed information on the timings and halts of this special train, passengers can visit the official website of Indian Railways, www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or download the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) App.

