Western Railway Extends 18 Summer Special Trains To Cater To Growing Travel Demand

Representative pic

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the extension of nine pairs of Summer Special trains on Special Fare to accommodate the increasing travel demand. The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, made the announcement regarding the extended trips of these trains.

The following trains have been granted additional trips:

Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Special, previously notified up to 24th June, 2023, will now have an additional trip on 1st July, 2023.

Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj - Mumbai Central Weekly Special, previously notified up to 25th June, 2023, will now have an additional trip on 2nd July, 2023.

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special, previously notified up to 24th June, 2023, will now have an additional trip on 1st July, 2023.

Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special, previously notified up to 23rd June, 2023, will now have an additional trip on 30th June, 2023.

Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 27th June, 2023, has been extended up to 26th September, 2023.

Train No. 04125 Subedarganj - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 26th June, 2023, has been extended up to 25th September, 2023.

Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special, previously notified up to 30th June, 2023, has been extended up to 25th August, 2023.

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special, previously notified up to 1st July, 2023, has been extended up to 26th August, 2023.

Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 27th June, 2023, has been extended up to 26th September, 2023.

Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 26th June, 2023, has been extended up to 25th September, 2023.

Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 29th June, 2023, has been extended up to 28th September, 2023.

Train No. 04165 Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 28th June, 2023, has been extended up to 27th September, 2023.

Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 26th June, 2023, has been extended up to 25th September, 2023.

Train No. 04167 Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special, previously notified up to 25th June, 2023, has been extended up to 24th September, 2023.

Train No. 09321 Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special, previously notified up to 28th June, 2023, has been extended up to 30th August, 2023.

Train No. 09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special, previously notified up to 30th June 2023, has been extended up to 1st September, 2023.

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Weekly Special, previously notified up to 29th June, 2023, has been extended up to 31st August, 2023.

Train No. 09323 Pune - Indore Weekly Special, previously notified up to 30th June, 2023, has been extended up to 1st September, 2023.

Passengers can book the extended trips of these trains starting from June 29, 2023, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding the timings of halts and composition, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .