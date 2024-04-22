Mumbai: West Region Cyber Cell Of CBI Arrests Two In Madhya Pradesh For ₹16.31 Lakh Fraud

Representative Image

The West Region Cyber Cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested two people from Madhya Pradesh for duping a businessman of Rs 16.31 lakh under the guise of share trading. According to the police officer, both the suspects have B Pharma degrees and run a pharmacy business together.

According to information from the police, the arrested accused are Deepak Jatav (29) and Vineet Baheti (34).

A police officer revealed that the complainant is a 39-year-old MBA graduate working in a finance company. The complainant informed the police that while browsing Instagram, he came across a link advertising earning money through share trading. Upon clicking the link, he was added to a Telegram group.

Victim Lured Into Share Trading Scam, Unable To Withdraw Earned Funds

In that group, many people were already added, and they were talking about earning profits through share trading. The complainant was also tempted to earn profits, so he started investing Rs 16.31 lakhs. The accused created a virtual account for the complainant and were showing him how much money he had earned.

A police officer revealed that a complainant was shown to have earned Rs 31 lakh after investing RS 16.31, but when the complainant tried to withdraw the money, he couldn't. When the complainant contacted those people by phone to demand the money, the accused started making excuses, and then he realized that he had been cheated.

Cyber Cell Freezes 11 Lakh Rupees, Uncovers Multi-Account Money Transfer In Share Trading Scam

The complainant lodged a complaint with the West Region Cyber Cell, upon which the Cyber Cell promptly took action and froze 11 lakh rupees. During the investigation, the cyber police found that the complainant's money had been transferred to a total of 15 bank accounts.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that money had also been transferred to Deepak Jatav's bank account, for which the accused had also given 50,000 rupees to Jatav. Police investigation revealed that Jatav's bank account was being operated by his friend Vineet Baheti.

A police officer mentioned that the complainant lodged a complaint about this matter on March 8, and the complainant had invested in share trading from December 2023 to January 2024. In this case, the police are currently searching for three to four suspects.