Mumbai weather updates: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional heavy spells likely today, says IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Friday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. The weather department said that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 10.76 mm, 12.08 mm and 13.32 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.74 metres is expected at 10.37 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.74 metres is likely to occur at 4.46 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on on Thursday predicted a gradual increase in rainfall activity over northwest India and enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next two days.

There will be a gradual increased in rainfall activity over northwest India and Bihar with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls, very likely over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till August 23, it said in a release.

There would also be an enhanced rainfall activity over central and north peninsular India during next two days with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh till August 21, the IMD said, adding, the rainfall activity is very likely to decrease thereafter over above areas.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:35 PM IST