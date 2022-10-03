e-Paper Get App
Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain in city, suburbs, says IMD



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain in city, suburbs, says IMD | Photo Credit: AFP
Although, Mumbai saw a sunny morning, the India Meterological Department has forecasted a possibility of light rain and thundershower in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celcius to 33 degrees Celcius.

IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.

article-image

