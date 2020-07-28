Mumbai Weather Update on July 28: IMD says Mumbai and Thane will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

A day after heavy rainfall lashed parts of city causing waterlogging, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city today will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 37 (Good) on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar has said that Mumbai and Thane might receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.