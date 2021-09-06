Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spells likely in city today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of occasional intense spells is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 11.06 mm, 5.53 mm and 4.68 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.33 metres is expected at 11.45 am and another high tide of 3.96 metres is expected at 11.46 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.27 metres is likely to occur at 5.43 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Sunday said that several parts over south, west and north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.

It said enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala the during next three days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.

North Marathawada, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8 and Telangana on September 7.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:38 AM IST