The tentative date of monsoon withdrawal for Mumbai is October 8, said IMD official.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
Mumbai weather update: IMD says city, suburbs will see light drizzle, cloudy sky | Photo Credit: ANI
The India Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and suburbs will see a partly cloudy sky over the next two days. The weather agency said that there is also a possibility of light rain or drizzle.

The temperature in city is expected to hover between 26 degree Celcius and 32 degree Celcius.

The IMD had forecasted last week that the city will be seeing thunderstorms. IMD official Sushma Nair had said that thunderstorms mostly do occur during the retreat of the monsoon season.

Nair added that the tentative date of monsoon withdrawal for the city is October 8.

Last week, the city experienced light showers at isolated places. IMD official KS Hosalikar explained that it was due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which was moving toward Andhra Pradesh coast.

