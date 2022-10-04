Mumbai: Thunderstorm, light rains in city for next two days | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The possibility of light rains with thunderstorm activities are expected over the city in the next two days during the retreat of the monsoon season.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has been experiencing a hot and humid climate for the past two days, however, there is a possibility for parts of the city to experience light rainfall and thunderstorm activities.

"Thunderstorms mostly do occur during the retreat of the monsoon season, while the city has been given a tentative date of October 8 for the monsoon withdrawal this year," said IMD official Sushma Nair.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, a low-pressure area lies over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 2 days due to which most parts of the country will experience light rainfall and thunderstorms over the next 5 days.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.4 °C and the maximum was 31.6 °C, also the relative humidity was 84%.While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.0°C and a maximum of 31.2°C with a relative humidity of 90%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Monday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) of 20, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 43, 29, and 32 respectively