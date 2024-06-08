Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow Alert Issued | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 11.

On Saturday morning residents in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan woke up to the season's first pre-monsoon showers which provided welcome relief from the oppressive heat.

The IMD said that the city and Thane district are likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light/moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10.

Meanwhile, several citizens are complaining that the muck removed from storm water drains and nullahs in many areas like Chembur, Ghatkopar, Andheri and other areas are yet to be removed by the BMC staff. They fear that with the first rains the muck is likely to go back into the SW drains resulting in floods.

Also, the work of concreting several roads are incomplete despite instructions from the municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Many roads have been dug up for metro work and traffic chaos is likely during heavy rains.