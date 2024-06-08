 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow Alert Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow Alert Issued

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow Alert Issued

The IMD said that the city and Thane district are likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light/moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow Alert Issued | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 11.

On Saturday morning residents in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan woke up to the season's first pre-monsoon showers which provided welcome relief from the oppressive heat.

The IMD said that the city and Thane district are likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light/moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10.

Meanwhile, several citizens are complaining that the muck removed from storm water drains and nullahs in many areas like Chembur, Ghatkopar, Andheri and other areas are yet to be removed by the BMC staff. They fear that with the first rains the muck is likely to go back into the SW drains resulting in floods.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains, Thunderstorms Today; Intermittent Showers...
article-image

Also, the work of concreting several roads are incomplete despite instructions from the municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Many roads have been dug up for metro work and traffic chaos is likely during heavy rains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 2 UBT Shiv Sena MPs In Touch With Eknath Shinde, Claims...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 2 UBT Shiv Sena MPs In Touch With Eknath Shinde, Claims...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Contractual Worker Turns Out To Be Serial Thief, Arrested

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Contractual Worker Turns Out To Be Serial Thief, Arrested

Bombay HC Issues Notice To State Govt On Jailed Former BrahMos Engineer’s Appeal

Bombay HC Issues Notice To State Govt On Jailed Former BrahMos Engineer’s Appeal

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely Till June 11, Yellow...

Mumbai: MMRDA Faces Land Acquisition Challenges For Metro 5 Project Work

Mumbai: MMRDA Faces Land Acquisition Challenges For Metro 5 Project Work