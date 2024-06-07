Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains, Thunderstorms Today; Intermittent Showers Anticipated Next Week | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies on Friday morning, in line with the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The IMD predicts that both Mumbai and its suburban areas will experience cloudy skies with moderate rains or thunderstorms later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 29°C to a maximum of 35°C, averaging around 32°C with the arrival of rains. Winds are forecasted to blow from the north at 13 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:00 am, and sunset is scheduled for 07:15 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are expected to start with minimum temperatures of 28°C. Similar weather conditions are anticipated for the upcoming week, with a slight dip in temperatures. The lows are predicted to be between 25-27°C, while the highs will range from 32-35°C.

Rains To Shower City From Next Week

The IMD has forecasted cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers for the next week. However, from Tuesday to Thursday, cloudy skies are expected to prevail. The city will continue to experience rains throughout the week as the monsoon advances into Mumbai and the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) areas.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 83, which is classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.