Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies, Mercury To Dip Marginally This Week |

Mumbai: The city greeted its residents with clear skies and a gentle breeze, offering a serene start to Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates a shift to partly cloudy conditions later in the day, across both Mumbai and its suburban areas.

Today's Weather Update

Temperature-wise, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of approximately 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may climb to around 34 degrees Celsius today. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to remain stable at approximately 28 degrees Celsius. Winds are projected to blow at a speed of 9.3 km/h, originating from the north.

Forecast For Coming Days

Looking forward, the upcoming week presents a slight dip in minimum temperatures, with Tuesday and Wednesday forecasted to reach 22 degrees Celsius, followed by a drop to 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and a return to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday are expected to maintain temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius.

AQI For Today

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles presently stands at 132, placing it in the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India guidelines designate AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, categorised as 'moderate'.

Residents are advised to enjoy the pleasant weather while remaining mindful of the moderate AQI levels. With stable weather conditions predicted for the week ahead, individuals can plan their outdoor activities accordingly, taking precautions as necessary to ensure their well-being.