Navi Mumbai: Environmental Crisis Surges After Mangrove Destruction, CRZ Violations And Wildlife Safety Concerns

Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai, meant to alleviate Mumbai’s strain, faces infrastructural progress. However, the city is grappling with a slew of environmental concerns. From Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations to rampant mangrove destruction to growing concerns regarding ‘flying visitors, the city is facing a major crisis that demands urgent attention and action.

Violation Of CRZ Norms

One of the most pressing issues is the violation of CRZ norms. Established to protect coastal areas, safeguarding them from rampant development that could have adverse effects on the environment, the CRZ norms are being violated as per whims and fancies despite orders from the High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

One of the most prominent examples of this is the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allotting a casting yard situated in the CRZ area for the development of Tirupathi Balaji temple at Ulwe. The plot has been allotted to the beneficiary flouting all norms prompting environmentalists to approach the green tribunal, which is hearing the issue.

Destruction Of Mangroves

The destruction of mangroves, often termed as the “green lungs” of coastal areas, is another issue that needs immediate attention. These invaluable ecosystems are being relentlessly cleared to make way for real estate projects and infrastructure development as in the case of a plot in Nerul which has been a protected plot, but in the first development project report (DPR) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the same has been shown as part of a developing sector.

“This is nothing but an attempt to usurp the land and make it available for builders and earn moolah,” an activist said.

He said, “The loss of mangroves not only diminishes biodiversity but also increases the vulnerability of coastal areas to natural disasters like cyclones and storm surges.”

Unchecked urbanization and industrialization contribute to severe air and water pollution, imperilling public health. Residents lament a governmental breakdown, accusing authorities of prioritizing real estate over environmental preservation.

Safety Concerns For Wildlife Birds

Safety concerns for migratory birds, especially flamingos, mount as incidents of bird fatalities due to human interference rise.

“The government is using CIDCO and NMMC to convert all mangroves, wetlands, coastal areas into plots as the real estate has reached new heights,” Nerul resident and founder of Save Navi Mumbai Environment, Sunil Agrawal said.

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, said, “Let me first understand the issues and get myself updated. Will initiate concrete measures once I am in a position to do so.” CIDCO officials could not be contacted for their comment.