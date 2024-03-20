Navi Mumbai: Renewed Mangroves Destruction At Ulwe, CPCB Calls For Action

Ulwe mangroves | Representational image

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked its Maharashtra unit (MPCB) to act against the complaint it (CPCB) has received regarding rampant mangroves destruction and dumping on wetlands and CRZ 1 area allegedly on the behest of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at the area opposite Sector 2, Ulwe.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been called upon to address the concerning complaint, implicating the CIDCO in the activity.

This resurgence of dumping echoes a previous incident in May, 2023 when environmentalist and Navi Mumbai resident Sunil Agarwal provided irrefutable evidence, including photographs and videos, prompting joint inspections by MPCB and CIDCO officials. It was determined that the affected area falls within Coastal Regulation Zone 1 (CRZ 1), prompting MPCB to issue a directive to CIDCO to safeguard the mangroves and prevent similar occurrences in the future. As a result, the dumping ceased, eliciting relief from residents and environmental lovers alike.

However, just 10 months later, the dumping resumed on a larger scale, much to the dismay of the community. Once again, concerned citizens have taken to platforms like the Mangroves Suraksha App and Twitter, sharing compelling evidence of the devastation.

Taking serious cognizance of the complaints filed by the residents and the environmentalists alike on its social media handle, CPCB directed the MPCB to take note of the same and act accordingly. MPCB has also been asked to update CPCB about what action it has taken against the complaint.

Welcoming the CPCB action, environmental lovers are optimistic that swift action will be taken to halt the dumping, clear debris from the mangroves, and implement protective measures such as fencing to safeguard the CRZ 1 area from further degradation. The renewed outcry underscores the urgent need for robust enforcement of environmental regulations and heightened vigilance in preserving vital ecosystems.