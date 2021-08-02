Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional intense spell

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spell on Monday.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

The IMD on Monday said that the Colaba observatory recorded 2.6 mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 6.2 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.11 metres is expected at 4.01 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.55 metres is likely to occur at 1.05 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.0 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 76.36 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 34.79 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11,05,273 million litres of water or 76.36 percent as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 34.79 % with 5,03,484 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 12,75,017 million litres.