Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Mumbai might receive light rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 34.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.9°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 77% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 21 (Good) on Sunday morning.
Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread rainfall in its coastal areas on Monday while other regions are expected to receive isolated to fairly widespread showers, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
It said Konkan region, which took the brunt of cyclone Nisarga some weeks back, would receive widespread rainfall in most places. The intensity of showers would be fairly widespread in Marathwada and Vidarbha while Madhya Maharashtra would get showers in isolated areas, the IMD circular said.
