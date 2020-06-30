Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy to heavy rainfall in next two to three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall in the next two to three days. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 87% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 27 (Good) on Tuesday morning.
According to IMD, the city is expected to get good rainfall in the coming days and the IMD has issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and the surrounding areas, which indicates thunderstorm and lightning along with rainfall.
India Meteorological Department on Sunday had said that an increase in the rainfall activity over Mumbai in the first week of July. The intensity of rain is likely to increase around July 3 and 5, it said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)