Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy to heavy rainfall in next two to three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall in the next two to three days. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.