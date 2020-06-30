Mumbai Rains: Expect a week full of rain and more over weekend

Mumbai: There is considerable rain in the forecast but it will intensify only over the weekend, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. There will also be increased rainfall over the west coast of Maharashtra from July 2, including North Konkan and Mumbai. IMD officials have attributed this to the strong westerlies and a formation of an off-shore trough near the west coast.

The city is expected to get good rainfall in the coming days and the IMD has issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and the surrounding areas, which indicates thunderstorm and lightning along with rainfall. “In the next two to three days, Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall,” said an IMD official.

According to data provided by the IMD, the Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 425.8 and 383.3mm of rainfall respectively, while the maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, with relative humidities of 85 and 92 per cent respectively at both centres.

According to an IMD official, even though monsoon currents have moved north, the rain in Mumbai took a break. “Even though June rainfall is likely to show a deficit, the outlook for July is very good, with above-normal rain, making up for this deficit. “This is due to strong westerlies and the formation of an off-shore trough near the west coast,” he said. "Rains will pick up intensity after July 2. There might be subdued rainfall once again, from around July 10, due to another possible break-monsoon scenario,” he added.