Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Temperature To Slightly Decrease Around Weekend |

Mumbai: The city woke up with partially cloudy skies and a faint haze on Friday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecasts indicating the gradual clearing of skies later in the day, across both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

According to the IMD, predictions for the day included a minimum temperature of approximately 25 degrees Celsius, while the mercury may rise to a maximum of around 33 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, temperatures were projected to maintain stability around 28 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow at a speed of 5.6 km/h from the easterly direction, with the sun rising at 06:35 AM and setting at 06:52 PM.

Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, slight decreases in minimum temperatures were anticipated by the IMD, with Saturday likely to see 25 degrees Celsius, followed by 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Monday and 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

In the interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), temperatures were expected to hover around 40-41°C for the next 2-3 days, a minor reduction from the usual 42-43°C due to active sea breeze conditions. However, afternoons are expected to remain somewhat uncomfortable despite the slight decline.

AQI For Today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was reported at PM10 100, categorising it under the Moderate Category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), AQI levels between zero and 50 are considered 'good', 50 and 100 'satisfactory', 100 and 200 'moderate', 200 and 300 'poor', 300 and 400 'very poor', and 400 and 500 'severe'.