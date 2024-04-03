 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C

The minimum temperature in Mumbai was forecasted to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and a gentle breeze on Wednesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are expected to experience continued clear conditions throughout the day.

Today's Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai was forecasted to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to hover around 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Winds are anticipated to blow at speeds of 5.6 km/h, primarily from the southwesterly direction. The sun was predicted to rise at 06:32 AM and set at 06:53 PM.

Read Also
Heatwave In Mumbai: Rising Temperatures Spark Surge In AC Local Train Ridership
article-image

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather outlook suggested a slight decrease followed by another rise in minimum temperatures. Mumbai was expected to see temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday, followed by 24 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures were projected to remain steady around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

Air quality in the city continued to stay in the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles measuring 148. SAFAR-India's recommendations classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200 are classified as 'moderate', requiring caution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C

Mumbai: Gloria Bridge In Byculla Undergoes Repair Work, Heavy Vehicles Banned Temporarily

Mumbai: Gloria Bridge In Byculla Undergoes Repair Work, Heavy Vehicles Banned Temporarily

Maharashtra Govt Introduces Competitive Exam Coaching Schemes For Marginalised Students

Maharashtra Govt Introduces Competitive Exam Coaching Schemes For Marginalised Students

Mumbai: Littering? Watch Out For UPI-Equipped Clean-Up Marshals Deployed By BMC

Mumbai: Littering? Watch Out For UPI-Equipped Clean-Up Marshals Deployed By BMC

Mumbai: Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Toilet Cleaner Inside Mulund Police Station

Mumbai: Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Toilet Cleaner Inside Mulund Police Station