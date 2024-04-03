Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 26.8°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and a gentle breeze on Wednesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are expected to experience continued clear conditions throughout the day.

Today's Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai was forecasted to remain at 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to hover around 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Winds are anticipated to blow at speeds of 5.6 km/h, primarily from the southwesterly direction. The sun was predicted to rise at 06:32 AM and set at 06:53 PM.

Read Also Heatwave In Mumbai: Rising Temperatures Spark Surge In AC Local Train Ridership

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather outlook suggested a slight decrease followed by another rise in minimum temperatures. Mumbai was expected to see temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday, followed by 24 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. From Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures were projected to remain steady around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

Air quality in the city continued to stay in the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles measuring 148. SAFAR-India's recommendations classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200 are classified as 'moderate', requiring caution.