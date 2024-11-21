Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies As Winters Arrive In City; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: City Welcomes Winters, AQI At Moderate | ANI

Mumbai: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will have clear skies on November 21, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

The forecast predicts continued sunshine and pleasant conditions, ideal for outdoor activities. No major weather alterations are expected, with mild winds and no rain anticipated.

Mumbai Weather Today

Today, on November 21, 2024, the temperature in Mumbai is 25 °C, with a minimum of 19 °C and a maximum of 34 °C forecasted for the day. The humidity level stands at 46% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 10 km/h. The sun will appear at 06:49 in the morning and disappear at 05:59 in the evening.

The weather forecast for today predicts that the sky will be cloudy. Please organize your schedule based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have a great time in the sun, but remember to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a temperature range of 20 °C to 25 °C. Humidity levels are expected to reach 44% tomorrow.

Mumbai AQI Today



Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai is at 163, which falls under the moderate category. An air quality index (AQI) ranging from 0-50 is classified as "good," with 51-100 being deemed "satisfactory," and 101-200 falling into the category of "moderate." Between 201 and 300 is classified as "poor," while the range of 301-400 is labeled as "very poor," and 401-500 is categorized as "severe."

Weather Forecast For Week

In the upcoming days, Mumbai is expected to have mostly clear and pleasant weather from November 22 to 26.

On the 22nd, the skies would remain clear without much clouds in sky, the temperatures will vary between 20 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. On the 23rd, temperatures will rise slightly to 36 degrees Celsius, but the weather will stay clear.

On the 24th, temperatures will vary from 22°C to 35°C with clear skies persisting. On the 25th, expect mostly sunny weather with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 34°C. In conclusion, on the 26th, there will be foggy weather, with temperatures fluctuating between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius.