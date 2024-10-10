Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

IMD Predicts Rainfall In The City | File

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai On October 10, 2024 is 28.48 °C, with a forecast of 26 °C as the minimum and 33 °C as the maximum temperature for the day. The humidity level stands at 87%, with wind speed at 7.6 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:31 AM and is expected to set at 06:19 PM.

The outlook for today predicts rain in the sky. Please schedule your day based on the current temperature and predicted weather conditions.

IMD Weather Warning :

Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu & Lakshadweep today.#IMDWeatherUpdate… pic.twitter.com/0yAuSboLwG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2024

Make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen and remember to wear your sunglasses while enjoying the sunshine. After receiving a new round of rainfall on Wednesday, providing a respite from the heat, the IMD placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for moderate rain.

Moreover, thunderstorm warnings were also released for Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, and the outskirts of Mumbai.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours,” IMD statement said according to report by News 18.

At the same time, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Kolhapur, and neighboring areas were put on yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall.

Multiple individuals on social media platform X posted images and videos of rain and thunderstorms in the city, along with noticeable dark clouds.

Mumbai's Air Quality Index

In Mumbai today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 63, which is categorized as moderate. Children and people with asthma should stay indoors, while others should limit their outdoor activities. Everyone must wear masks.

