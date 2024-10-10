 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

While the air quality remains polluted in the city, IMD has predicted light rains in various regions in Mumbai. It is advised to carry your umbrellas, apply sunscreen and wear a mask as well. Yellow alert has been passed for other regions of Maharashtra

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
IMD Predicts Rainfall In The City | File

Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai On October 10, 2024 is 28.48 °C, with a forecast of 26 °C as the minimum and 33 °C as the maximum temperature for the day. The humidity level stands at 87%, with wind speed at 7.6 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:31 AM and is expected to set at 06:19 PM.

The outlook for today predicts rain in the sky. Please schedule your day based on the current temperature and predicted weather conditions.

Make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen and remember to wear your sunglasses while enjoying the sunshine. After receiving a new round of rainfall on Wednesday, providing a respite from the heat, the IMD placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for moderate rain.

Moreover, thunderstorm warnings were also released for Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane, and the outskirts of Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of His 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of His 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours,” IMD statement said according to report by News 18.

At the same time, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Kolhapur, and neighboring areas were put on yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall.

Read Also
BMC Reviews Air Pollution Guidelines As Air Quality In Mumbai Worsens
article-image

Multiple individuals on social media platform X posted images and videos of rain and thunderstorms in the city, along with noticeable dark clouds.

Mumbai's Air Quality Index

In Mumbai today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 63, which is categorized as moderate. Children and people with asthma should stay indoors, while others should limit their outdoor activities. Everyone must wear masks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Inside Bombay House: How Ratan Tata’s Stray Dogs Find Love & Care

Inside Bombay House: How Ratan Tata’s Stray Dogs Find Love & Care

DoT Disconnects 1.77 Crore Mobile Connections On Fake Documents, Blocks Over 49,000 Phones Used By...

DoT Disconnects 1.77 Crore Mobile Connections On Fake Documents, Blocks Over 49,000 Phones Used By...

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspected Infidelity In Ambernath, Police Launch...

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspected Infidelity In Ambernath, Police Launch...

Mumbai: MHADA Announces Cluster Development Of Kala Chowki's Abhyudaya Nagar, Offering 635 Sq Ft...

Mumbai: MHADA Announces Cluster Development Of Kala Chowki's Abhyudaya Nagar, Offering 635 Sq Ft...