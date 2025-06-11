Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For June 12–15 In City And Thane; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across Konkan

IMD issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai with thunderstorm and gusty winds forecast from June 12–15 | File Photo

Mumbai: After a hiatus, the rainfall activity is set to resume in Mumbai and its metropolitan regions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane for the next four days (June 12 to 15) for rainfall with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places. For the other districts in the Konkan region, Orange Alert is issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri, and Yellow for Palghar.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued an alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity across the state from June 12 to June 17. “Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall activity with Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at few places is very likely over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the period,” IMD said. While extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted on June 13 and 14 in the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai and its metropolitan areas.

On Tuesday, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27.6 degrees Celsius temperature. While the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28.8 degrees Celsius temperature.

The weather was humid and the skies were cloudy. For the next 48 hours, the mercury is expected to remain in the same range and skies will continue to be generally cloudy with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds in the city and suburbs.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and the neighbourhood is tilting southwards, and the system is very likely to move westward across southern parts of Maharashtra. Under its influence, the rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to increase,” the IMD said.

The IMD had advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period from June 12 to 14.