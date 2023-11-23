Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City & Surrounding Areas; Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall On Weekend

Representational photo | File

Mumbai and its surrounding areas may experience light and moderate rainfall on the weekend and Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to Thane, Palghar,Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

There will be light and moderate rain spells in Mumbai and surrounding areas on November 26 and November 27. Temperature will be down in the city and rain will bring down air pollution in Mumbai.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Jalgaon, Nashik, Malegaon areas.

According to IMD, on Friday, mainly clear sky in the city and suburbs. Maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 35 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius Respectively.

The overall air quality in Mumbai continued to remain in the moderate category on Thursday morning though a few areas in the city witnessed high pollution. The overall air quality index of Mumbai on Thursday was 126 as per the SAFAR India data.