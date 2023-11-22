Mumbai Air Pollution: IMD Predicts Sunny Skies; Overall AQI Improves, Stays In Moderate Category At 107 | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday. Mumbai had been witnessing cloudy skies in the morning from past few days, however, today the sun shines bright. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 23°C to 28°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 24.8°C while the humidity was 63%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 107.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 101 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 107 AQI Moderate

Malad: 123 AQI Moderate

BKC: 200 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 125 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 147 AQI Moderate

Worli: 89 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 150 AQI Moderate