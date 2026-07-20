Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane & Raigad On July 21

IMD issues an Orange alert for Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Following a brief pause, Mumbai rains are back, with the city witnessing light spells during the day. As the city braces for heavy showers in the coming days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts for July 21.

Heavy rain was reported from several parts of the city, including Andheri, Bandra, Vile Parle, Dadar, Bhandup and Mulund on Monday, as grey clouds continued to blanket the skyline.

Orange alert for Mumbai

According to the IMD’s latest data, an Orange Alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, while Palghar and Ratnagiri have been placed under a Yellow Alert.

🚨 Just in: IMD has issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane & Raigad for tomorrow (21 July) amid heavy to very heavy rains 🟠#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/UlcAhsqQVn — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 20, 2026

The data further shows that Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph. For the other districts, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with gusty winds.

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remains in the Moderate category at 56. Among the best AQI readings recorded during the day were Walkeshwar and Navy Nagar, Colaba, at 55 and 58, respectively, both falling under the Moderate category. However, the AQI at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar was recorded at 144, placing it in the Poor category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 'Moderate', 101 to 200 'Poor', 201 to 300 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

Citizens advised to remain cautious

Moreover, as heavy rainfall has been forecast for the city, citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, as several rain-related incidents have been reported over the past month.

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