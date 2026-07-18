Palghar DPDC Approves ₹859.38-Crore Development Plan; International Agro Export Hub At Dapchari Gets Green Signal | File photo

Palghar: The District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting for Palghar district, chaired by Maharashtra Forest Minister and Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, concluded on Friday with several major decisions aimed at accelerating the district’s development. The meeting focused on equitable growth in healthcare, education, infrastructure, tribal welfare, and employment generation.



Addressing the meeting at the Lokshahir Atmaram Patil Planning Committee Hall in the Collectorate, Naik directed all government departments to work in coordination to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the district.





Among the key announcements was the State Government’s decision to establish an International Agro Export Hub (International Agricultural Market/Terminal Market) at Dapchari in Dahanu taluka. The project is expected to emerge as a major logistics and export centre for agricultural produce from Maharashtra. The committee unanimously passed a resolution to formulate a policy ensuring employment opportunities for local residents and landowners in the upcoming project.



The meeting approved an outlay of ₹859.38 crore for the financial year 2026-27 under the Tribal Component Programme, General Component and Special Component schemes. The Guardian Minister instructed that funds be allocated equitably based on the population, local requirements and developmental priorities of each taluka. He also directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the remaining funds from the 2025-26 financial year before March 2027.



The committee further resolved to prioritise the construction of crematoriums in all remaining revenue villages, wadis and padas across the district during the current financial year.





Under the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2030’ vision and the district development plan, emphasis will be placed on strengthening healthcare, education, sports, tourism, energy infrastructure and road connectivity to tribal and remote villages that currently lack all-weather access.



The meeting also reviewed plans to establish grand memorials of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar within the Collectorate premises. A detailed proposal will be submitted to the State Government after finalising the project plan.



In another significant decision, the historic Shri Ram Temple in Palghar city was granted ‘Class C’ pilgrimage centre status by unanimous approval.





During the meeting, Naik virtually performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a multipurpose hall at the Government Ashram School in Winwal, Jawhar taluka.



Appointment letters were distributed to 26 eligible Shikshan Sevaks under the PESA area recruitment programme. Additionally, 31 bamboo farmers received bamboo saplings and subsidy sanction letters under the National Bamboo Mission and Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Scheme. The dignitaries also unveiled a publication titled “From Bamboo to Prosperity.”



The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Dr. Hemant Savara; MLAs Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Ravindra Phatak, Rajendra Gavit, Shantaram More, Vilas Tare, Vinod Nikole, Harishchandra Bhoye, Sneha Dube Pandit and Rajan Naik; District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar; Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P.; Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade; Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, along with senior district officials.