Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Begins Environmental Clearance Process For ₹2,395-Crore Madh–Versova Bridge Project

BMC has initiated environmental clearance formalities for the proposed Madh–Versova Bridge to improve connectivity across Versova Creek | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 29: The BMC has initiated the process of securing the required environmental clearances for the proposed Madh–Versova bridge.

As part of the approval process, the civic body will deposit Rs 12.5 crore with the Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangrove Cell) towards mandatory environmental and mangrove-related clearance charges for the project.

Once completed, the bridge will cut travel time between Madh and Versova from 90 minutes to just 10 minutes, while reducing the distance from 20 km to a mere 2.6 km.

At present, Madh and Versova are connected only by a ferry service, which is suspended after midnight and frequently disrupted during the monsoon, affecting connectivity for residents. The proposed Madh–Versova bridge, a cable-stayed structure across Versova Creek, will provide all-weather, round-the-clock access.

Beginning at Madh Jetty Road and ending near Fisheries University Road in Versova, the bridge is expected to significantly cut travel time to Madh, Marve, Malad and Kandivali. It will also connect to the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road, providing seamless access towards Dahisar and Bhayandar.

Environmental Clearance Process Begins

The proposed bridge has received in-principle approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for mangrove diversion. The BMC is now required to comply with all the conditions attached to the clearance before construction can begin.

The civic body is also preparing to move the Bombay High Court for final approval. As part of the environmental clearance conditions, the Mangrove Cell has directed the BMC to prepare and implement a mangrove restoration plan and deposit Rs 12.5 crore towards its execution.

Civic officials said the payment is essential to fulfil the statutory conditions and obtain the court's permission to commence work on the project.

Project Targeted For 2029

The project is proposed to have a total length of 2,064 metres, of which 600 metres will comprise the cable-stayed portion. The main span will measure 300 metres, with back spans of 150 metres on either side.

The tender for the project was invited in March 2023, while the work order was issued in September 2025. The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 2,395 crore. The project is expected to be completed by March 2029.

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Originally proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, the Madh–Versova bridge passes through mangrove-covered areas within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) initially advised the BMC to explore alternative alignments to reduce the environmental impact. After revising the design, the BMC secured MCZMA approval in February 2023.

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