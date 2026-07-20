Mumbai Rains Return After Week-Long Lull; IMD Predicts More Showers As Lake Levels Cross 52% | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: After a lull of over a week, Mumbai recieved moderate rainfall over the weekend, bringing some relief from the humidity. Several areas recieved above 50 mm rainfall. Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts were issued Yellow Alert for moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, which is valid till Monday 8.30 am. While for the next four days, moderate rainfall is expected to continue, says the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for the next five days.

As of Sunday morning, the total rainfall recorded so far this monsoon at the Sanctruz observatory was 1606.8 mm, which is 69.29% of the annual average rainfall. While the Colaba observatory recorded 1403.3 mm, which is 66.98% of the annual average.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility of rain to moderate rain spells. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 26°C respectively.

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Meanwhile, with satisfactory rainfall at the catchment areas, the stock at the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reached 52.39% on Sunday.

The usable water stock available at the seven lakes was 7.52 lakh million litres (ML). The total holding capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh ML. Two lakes which have overflown so far this monsoon are Tulsi and Vihar. The BMC will take decision to reverse the water cut implemented in Mumbai after all lakes are filled to its full capacities.

The percentage of water levels at the seven reservoirs as of Sunday morning was-

Upper Vaitarna - 31.80%

Modal Sagar - 79.12 %

Tansa - 84.37%

Middle Vaitarna - 47.78%

Bhatsa - 46.79%

Vihar- 100%

Tulsi- 98.33%

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