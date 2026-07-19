Maharashtra Allows Hotels and Restaurants To Stay Open Till 4 AM For FIFA Club World Cup 2026 Final Screening | AI

The Maharashtra government has permitted hotels, restaurants and eateries across the state to remain open till 4 am on the intervening night of July 19–20 to facilitate public viewing of the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 final.

Order Issued on NRAI Request

The Home Department issued the order on Saturday following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Mumbai. The relaxation has been granted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the order, establishments must deploy adequate private security personnel both inside and outside their premises to ensure that no law and order issues arise. In case of any untoward incident in or around the premises, the establishment owner or licence holder will be held responsible.

Noise Pollution Rules Apply

The government has clarified that all existing rules related to noise pollution and public order will remain in force. Establishments must comply with directions issued by the Supreme Court and High Court regarding the use of loudspeakers and sound systems.

The extended operating hours will apply only to enclosed establishments and not to open-air venues. The order also states that local police authorities have the power to deny the relaxation if they believe it could adversely affect public peace or law and order.

The Home Department has directed all district collectors, police commissioners and the Director General of Police to ensure strict implementation of the conditions and maintain adequate security arrangements.

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