 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains And Thunderstorms Set To Lash City Over Weekend
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains And Thunderstorms Set To Lash City Over Weekend

Mumbaikars can expect heavy rainfall with thunderstorms over the weekend as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced revival of monsoon activity in Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected from June 14 | File Photo

An Orange Alert for 'Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50-60 kmph) is for Mumbai for June 14 and Yellow Alert for June 15 and 16. While for Thane, Orange Alert is issued for June 14 and 15, and for Raigad Red Alert is issued for June 14 and further Orange Alert for three days.

"The alerts are issued as the weather conditions are favourable for heavy rainfall activity. This is revival of monsoon and the conditions will remain for the next four to five days. Heavy rainfall is expected across the state, however, Konkan and Madhya Pradesh will see more effects of the cyclone circulation," said Sushma Nair, IMD Mumbai scientist.

The monsoon arrived much earlier this year than its official date of onset. In Mumbai, the onset of monsoon was declared on May 26, as much as 16 days before. In last week of May, the city witnessed heavy downpour, however, the rainfall has been scattered since then.

Mumbai was issued Yellow Alert from June 13. In the last 24 hours, the some of the areas which received highest rainfall included Malabar Hill (52 mm), Worli (59 mm), Dadar (45 mm), Matunga (40 mm), Bandra (31 mm), Juhu (24 mm) and Ghatkopar (20 mm). The city area received more rainfall than the suburbs.

As per IMD's local weather forecast, for the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind 50-60 kmph and heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 25°C, respectively.

As per IMD, the conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of central India and adjoining areas, including the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

The other districts where Red Alert is issued includes Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. While, the districts where Orange Alert is issued includes Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and all the ghats areas. While, the districts where Yellow Alert is issued includes Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, the Marathwada and Vidharbha region.

