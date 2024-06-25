Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Hit City Today, Says IMD; AQI In Good Category At 47 | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: The city witnessed sunny and partially cloudy skies on Tuesday morning, accompanied by mild breezes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon or evening, with heavy rains expected across the city and its suburbs, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are forecasted to range from a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, averaging around 30 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at 13 km/h from the east-southeasterly direction. The sun rose at 6:03 am and is set to set at 7:20 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain at 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with heavy rain predicted. A slight drop to 25 degrees Celsius is expected from Thursday to Sunday next week. The IMD forecast suggests that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 25-26 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, remaining between 31-32 degrees Celsius.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Heavy rain showers and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week, with rainfall expected to intensify in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, indicating a better season than usual. Additionally, the weather agency has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

AQI Falls In Good Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 47, placing it in the 'Good' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.