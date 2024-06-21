Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers In City Today; Heavy Rains Predicted In Several Districts In Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains In City Today; Heavy Rains Predicted In Several Districts In Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and moderate rain showers on Friday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), both Mumbai and its suburban areas will continue to see cloudy skies with moderate rains or drizzle later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 33°C, averaging around 28.3°C. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 3.7 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:02 am, and sunset is scheduled for 07:19 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are predicted to start with minimum temperatures of 25°C and 24°C, respectively. Similar weather conditions are expected throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures slightly dipping. The lows will range between 23-25°C, while the highs will be between 29-32°C.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies and moderate rain showers for the next week. From Saturday to Monday, cloudy skies will dominate, and the city will continue to experience rains throughout the week as the monsoon has settled in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Heavy Rains To Shower Several Districts In Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains for the city and various districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

AQI Falls In Good Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 39, which is classified as 'good'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.