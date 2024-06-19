Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In City & MMR Areas; Rainfall To Intensify From Today

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain Showers & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Falls In 'Good' Category | PTI

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies and breezes on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted partly cloudy weather with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms later in the day for the city and suburbs. There is also a high possibility of heavy rains in isolated areas.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 26.8 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds are predicted at a speed of 5.6 km/h. Sunrise was at 6:02 am, and sunset is expected at 7:18 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, a slight decrease in minimum temperatures is expected this week, accompanied by rains. Thursday's minimum temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, dropping to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.\

From Sunday through Tuesday, temperatures are expected to remain steady at around 25 degrees Celsius. With the monsoon intensifying, the city is likely to experience heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality remained in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 57 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, necessitating caution.