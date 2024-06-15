Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains Today; Moderate Showers Anticipated For Coming Days | FPJ

Mumbai: The mega city experienced partially cloudy skies and a gentle breeze on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this partly cloudy weather is expected to continue in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 33°C, with an average of around 27°C. Light rain conditions are expected to prevail. Winds are blowing steadily from the southeast at 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 6:01 am and will set around 7:17 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 27°C on Sunday and Monday. According to the IMD forecast, temperatures will slightly drop to 26°C on Tuesday. From Wednesday through Friday, minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 25-27°C.

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies and light to moderate rains in the city for the upcoming week. As a result of the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has also improved in recent days, hovering within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles currently stands at 64, which falls within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which are classified as 'moderate.'