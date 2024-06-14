Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rain Showers & Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Falls In 'Good' Category | PTI

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and moderate rain showers on Friday morning, aligning with the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The IMD predicts that both Mumbai and its suburban areas will see cloudy skies with light rains or drizzle later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperature is expected to range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 34°C, averaging around 28.2°C with moderate rains in the city. Winds are forecasted to blow from the south-southwest at 9.3 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 06:01 am, and sunset is scheduled for 07:17 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday are expected to start with minimum temperatures of 26°C and 25°C, respectively. Similar weather conditions are anticipated for the upcoming week, with a slight dip in temperatures. The lows are predicted to be between 25-26°C, while the highs will range from 32-35°C.

Rains To Shower City Throughout Next Week

The IMD has forecasted cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers for the next week. From Tuesday to Thursday, cloudy skies are expected to prevail. The city will continue to experience rains throughout the week as the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) areas.

AQI Falls In Good Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 45, classified as 'good'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.