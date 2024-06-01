Mumbai Weather Update: 'Humidity To Stay With Partly Cloudy Skies Today,' Says IMD; Mercury To Hover Around 32°C In City |

Mumbai: The mega city experienced partially cloudy skies on Saturday, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburbs are expected to continue seeing partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures in Mumbai today range from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 36°C. The average temperature is expected to be around 32.1°C with humid conditions prevailing. Winds are blowing from the westerly direction at a steady speed of 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 am and will set around 07:13 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to stay constant at 28°C on Sunday and Monday. According to IMD's forecast, temperatures will slightly drop to 27°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. From Thursday through Saturday, minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 27-28°C.

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies and atmospheric haze for the upcoming week, with light rain showers and thundery development expected on Thursday and Friday. Despite these showers, humid conditions are likely to persist throughout the week.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 91, which is within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, which are classified as 'moderate'.