Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies & Pleasant Temperatures For Today, Says IMD

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Temperature To Take Dip During Weekend | File

Mumbai woke up to a picturesque morning on Sunday, with clear skies and a gentle breeze in the city, setting the stage for a tranquil day ahead. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued clear weather throughout the day, spanning across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Temperature Forecast

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to linger around 21 degrees Celsius, while the mercury may climb to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. Daytime temperatures are likely to maintain stability at around 24 degrees Celsius.

Winds are anticipated to blow at a moderate speed of 5.6 km/h, primarily emanating from the direction of 300 degrees, occasionally picking up to gusts of 9.3 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and is anticipated to set at 06:50 PM.

Weather Forecast For The Week

Looking ahead, the week-long weather forecast indicates a gradual increase in minimum temperatures. Monday is predicted to see a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 23 degrees Celsius on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are expected to maintain temperatures around 24 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Update

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 89, falling under the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values ranging from zero to 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 indicate a 'satisfactory' air quality level. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorized as 'moderate'.