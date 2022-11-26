Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' at 180, temperature at 33°C

e-Paper Get App
The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 7.5 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's AQI up in the air; fluctuates between ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ | Pixabay
Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 180, on Saturday 11am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 113 and 190 respectively.

The temperature of the city is 33°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 40% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 182 · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 177 · Poor

Malad West, Mumbai: AQI 179 · Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 178· Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 127 · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 166. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 100. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 120 while Kolkata stood at 176. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 79 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 171. Delhi's AQI was 'poor' with the figure standing at 241 today.

