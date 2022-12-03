Mumbai weather update: City's air quality dips to 'poor' category, AQI at 28; temperature at 21.2°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai's air quality has dipped into the poor category as the city's AQI stood at 208 on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 93 and 190 respectively. Many significant areas like Sion etc today are witnessing poor air quality.

Experts were quoted in a report saying that the city is seeing very light and calm winds which leads dust particles to accumulate and thus are remaining closer to earth's surface thereby causing a dip in air quality.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 21.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 86% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 181 AQI Moderate

Sion: 230 AQI Poor

Deonar: 284 AQI Poor

Vile Parle: 212 AQI Poor

Thane: 171 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 162 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is moderate with an AQI of 176. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing moderate AQI of 165. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 199 while Kolkata stood at 364 at very poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 163 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 186. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 323 today.