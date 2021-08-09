Mumbai weather update: City wakes up to cloudy skies; IMD predicts light rainfall

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light rainfall in the city and suburbs.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 1.14 mm, 9.44 mm, and 2.93 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.42 metres is expected at 12.48 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.44 metres is likely to occur at 6.48 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD on Sunday said that the intensity of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to increase from August 11-12 as the monsoon trough has shifted close to the foothills.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, and excluding Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, where isolated heavy falls are very likely during the next four-five days, the IMD added.