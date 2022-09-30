Mumbai weather update: City to receive light showers till weekend | Bhushan Koyande

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light showers in Mumbai till the end of this week and said there was no sign of monsoon retreat from most parts of the metropolitan city.

The city in the past two weeks received light drizzles, and the showers receded this week.

The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours has said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the island city and suburbs.”