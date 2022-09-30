e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: City to receive light showers till weekend

Mumbai weather update: City to receive light showers till weekend

The city in the past two weeks received light drizzles, and the showers receded this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City to receive light showers till weekend | Bhushan Koyande

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light showers in Mumbai till the end of this week and said there was no sign of monsoon retreat from most parts of the metropolitan city.

The city in the past two weeks received light drizzles, and the showers receded this week.

The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours has said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the island city and suburbs.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Model found dead in city hotel; police recover suicide note

Mumbai: Model found dead in city hotel; police recover suicide note

Rape survivor in Badlapur orders poison online; attempted to die by suicide

Rape survivor in Badlapur orders poison online; attempted to die by suicide

Mumbai updates: City's air quality drops with monsoon retreat approaching

Mumbai updates: City's air quality drops with monsoon retreat approaching

Smart Mumbai finger print bureau wins first prize for its investigation in Sakinaka rape case

Smart Mumbai finger print bureau wins first prize for its investigation in Sakinaka rape case

Golu Bommai: Navratri's southern shade

Golu Bommai: Navratri's southern shade