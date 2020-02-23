Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some respite from heat as temperature drops to 33.6°C

Six days after witnessing season's hottest day at 38.1°C, the maximum temperature saw a slight drop to 33.6°C on Sunday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast's the maximum temperature will be 33.6°C, with a minimum temperature of 19.6°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Sunday. In the meanwhile, the weather report forecasted a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C in Colaba.
The city will witness a clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 74% in Santacruz and 75% in Colaba, said the meteorological data. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 176 (Moderate) on Wednesday morning. According to weather.com, "expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times."
On Monday, The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season. However, the minimum temperature on Monday was close to normal, at 21.6° C and 19.8° C while relative humidity was 91% and 76% at Colaba and Santacruz respectively.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)