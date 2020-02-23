Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some respite from heat as temperature drops to 33.6°C

Six days after witnessing season's hottest day at 38.1°C, the maximum temperature saw a slight drop to 33.6°C on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast's the maximum temperature will be 33.6°C, with a minimum temperature of 19.6°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Sunday. In the meanwhile, the weather report forecasted a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C in Colaba.